You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 11:08 AM

BP_Lim Guan Eng_030918_67.jpg
Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has been acquitted of corruption charges after the Attorney-General's chambers withdrew its case against him.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[GEORGETOWN] Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has been acquitted of corruption charges after the Attorney-General's chambers withdrew its case against him.

According to news site Malaysiakini.com, the Penang High Court on Monday discharged Mr Lim of two charges - that he used his former position as Chief Minister of Penang to approve the conversion of land, and that he gained gratification for himself by buying a bungalow below market value.

Mr Lim had pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2016, when he was a member of the then-opposition Pakatan Harapan pact.

The acquittal comes after Mr Lim's lawyers argued that the charges against him were politically-motivated, and filed representations to the AG's chambers for the cases to be dropped after PH was elected to power in May.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Businesswoman Phang Li Koon, from whom Mr Lim had bought the bungalow in 2015, was also acquitted of the corruption charge against her.

The prosecution had initially asked for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal, reported Malayskini, but the judge ordered a full acquittal instead.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Australian retail sales fizzle out in July, A$ skids

Back to school for French kids... without their phones

China bans pig travel from African swine fever regions as 6th case detected

China will promote reform, opening of bond market: PBOC deputy governor

China blocks Australian state broadcaster ABC's website

Latin American nations discuss Venezuelan migrant crisis

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
2 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
3 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
4 Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase
5 Nets appoints OCBC COO Ching Wei Hong as next chairman
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Johor's Forest City golf course opens even as mega-project's fate is unclear

BP_happiness_030918_4.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Relationships give Singaporeans satisfaction, but tangibles fall short

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening