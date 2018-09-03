Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has been acquitted of corruption charges after the Attorney-General's chambers withdrew its case against him.

According to news site Malaysiakini.com, the Penang High Court on Monday discharged Mr Lim of two charges - that he used his former position as Chief Minister of Penang to approve the conversion of land, and that he gained gratification for himself by buying a bungalow below market value.

Mr Lim had pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2016, when he was a member of the then-opposition Pakatan Harapan pact.

The acquittal comes after Mr Lim's lawyers argued that the charges against him were politically-motivated, and filed representations to the AG's chambers for the cases to be dropped after PH was elected to power in May.

Businesswoman Phang Li Koon, from whom Mr Lim had bought the bungalow in 2015, was also acquitted of the corruption charge against her.

The prosecution had initially asked for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal, reported Malayskini, but the judge ordered a full acquittal instead.

