You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysian ringgit is Asia’s worst currency in April so far; might be dropped from global indexes

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 9:44 AM

BP_ringgit_170419_43.jpg
It was a one-two punch that's turned the Malaysian ringgit into Asia's worst performer this month.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI] It was a one-two punch that's turned the Malaysian ringgit into Asia's worst performer this month.

FTSE Russell said Monday it may drop Malaysian debt from the FTSE World Government Bond Index because of concern about market liquidity, roiling the Asian nation's currency and bonds on Tuesday. And less than two weeks ago, Norway said its sovereign wealth fund will cut emerging-market debt including Malaysian securities from its index.

Malaysia's withdrawal from the FTSE World Government Bond Index may lead to outflows of almost US$8 billion, based on the nation's weighting of 0.39 per cent, Morgan Stanley estimated. Foreign investors have been reducing their Malaysian government bond positions since late 2016 and held about US$37 billion of the securities as of March, Min Dai, a Hong Kong-based strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a report.

The latest blow sent the ringgit sliding 0.6 per cent on Tuesday, the worst performance since November 2016, and crossed its 100-day moving average versus the dollar. The nation's benchmark 10-year bond yield jumped by the most since October.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The risk of dropping Malaysian bonds from the flagship index seems more likely than not, in our view, unless fundamental changes are made to improve Malaysia's market accessibility level," said Winson Phoon, head of fixed-income research at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Ltd in Singapore.

Malaysia's bonds had just capped a fourth month of gains in March on expectation that the central bank may cut rates as early as in May. Bank Negara Malaysia pledged last month to keep monetary policy accommodative as global risks weigh on the trade-reliant economy. Even Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has weighed in, warning that the nation may impose measures to protect the ringgit if speculators attack the currency, according to a report in the Star.

Policy support may help protect the currency and bonds from further decline, even if the debt gets dropped from the FTSE World Government Bond Index.

"Foreign bond inflows have been buttressing the ringgit of late as the market has started to price in the possibility of a BNM rate cut at the next policy meeting," said Stephen Innes, head of trading and market strategy at SPI Asset Management. "Even if the exclusion does occur it should not have any discernible effect on credit ratings so, despite this unexpected shocker, it's likely a bit overdone, and I would expect cooler heads to prevail."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US, Japan trade talks conclude with agriculture focus

Trump vetoes measure barring US role in Saudi-led Yemen war

Singapore exports hit double-digit slump in March; government cites high base effect

First shipment of Red Cross humanitarian aid arrives in Venezuela

World Bank calls on Israel to ease up on Palestinian economy

Satellite images may show reprocessing activity at North Korea nuclear site: US researchers

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
2 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
3 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports hit double-digit slump in March; government cites high base effect

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust: CWT has paid rents

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening