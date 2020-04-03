You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysians send 3D-printed masks, meals to front-line coronavirus medics

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 1:36 PM

AB_medic_030420.jpg
From 3D-printed protective face shields to meal deliveries, Malaysian volunteer groups are stepping up to help medical workers on the front line of the campaign against the coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] From 3D-printed protective face shields to meal deliveries, Malaysian volunteer groups are stepping up to help medical workers on the front line of the campaign against the coronavirus.

Malaysia has one of the most serious coronavirus outbreaks in the region with more than 3,000 infections. After reports medical staff were facing a shortage of protective gear, an army of volunteers stepped up to produce hundreds of face shields at a workshop with 3D-printing and carving machines.

"The demand for these is very, very high," William Koong, a member of the volunteer collective, told Reuters at the workshop in Subang Jaya, about 20 kilometres from the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Koong's collective, which has dozens of members, is one of many groups in Malaysia volunteering to make personal protective equipment (PPE) as calls for it have grown.

"Every hospital needs about 40,000 pieces of PPE," Mr Koong said.

SEE ALSO

Singapore retail sales shrink 8.6% in February; F&B among hardest hit

"That means not only face shields but tied-back suits, masks, goggles, shoe covers and gloves."

Another group, Just Serving, is preparing meals to be delivered to front-line staff working overtime in hospitals and clinics.

"We found out they have an issue with getting meals, in fact many of them were just living off coffee, so it's just our way of giving back to them for what they have done for us," said Venothan Vimalanathan, who initiated the project.

At least 80 Malaysian health workers have been infected by the virus, the health ministry has said.

Malaysia has imposed a month-long restriction on travel and movement that will end on April 14.

The World Health Organization has warned that medical workers are dangerously ill-equipped to fight the virus, with many also facing the huge pressure of living under lockdown.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales shrink 8.6% in February; F&B among hardest hit

Coronavirus could trigger biggest fall in carbon emissions since World War Two

Under-fire UK govt rushes to build field hospitals as virus death toll surges

Singapore govt to table Bill making provisions for holding a safe election amid Covid-19 outbreak

China pledges support to help foreign firms amid coronavirus pandemic

S&P confirms US AA+ rating with stable outlook

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 01:23 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales shrink 8.6% in February; F&B among hardest hit

SINGAPORE'S retail sales continued their downward slide in February, shrinking 8.6 per cent year on year due to the ...

Apr 3, 2020 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus could trigger biggest fall in carbon emissions since World War Two

[LONDON] Carbon dioxide emissions could fall by the largest amount since World War Two this year as the coronavirus...

Apr 3, 2020 01:13 PM
Real Estate

China Jingye Construction Engineering wins tender for Jalan Papan industrial site

CHINA Jingye Construction Engineering has won the...

Apr 3, 2020 01:04 PM
Government & Economy

Under-fire UK govt rushes to build field hospitals as virus death toll surges

[LONDON] The UK government said Friday it was rushing to build more emergency field hospitals ahead of an expected...

Apr 3, 2020 12:50 PM
Consumer

Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's Grupo Modelo said on Thursday it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.