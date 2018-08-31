You are here

Malaysia's consumption tax revenue to be half previous level

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180831_NAHSST31_3548065.jpg
Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says that due to the big increase in exemptions, SST was projected to raise RM21b in 2019, compared to RM44b by GST last year.

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA'S new tax on some goods and services, which takes effect on Saturday, is expected to collect less than half the revenue raised by a broader one imposed by the former government, the finance minister said on Thursday.

In early August, Prime Minister Mahathir

