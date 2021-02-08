 Malaysia's Dec factory output rises 1.7% y-o-y, better than forecast, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Malaysia's Dec factory output rises 1.7% y-o-y, better than forecast

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 12:34 PM

Malaysia's industrial production index rebounded in December after two months of decline, rising 1.7 per cent from a year earlier on higher manufacturing output, government data showed on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The index, which measures factory output from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors, had contracted 2.2 per cent in November.

December's expansion beat the 0.5 per cent decline forecast by 11 economists in a Reuters poll.

Manufacturing output in December rose 4.1 per cent from a year earlier, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Mining and electricity output however were down 5.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, the data showed.

Malaysia's exports had risen for the fourth straight month in December, expanding 10.8 per cent from a year earlier on higher shipments of manufactured goods and agricultural products.

REUTERS

