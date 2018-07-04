Malaysia's former PM Najib Razak arrives in court to face graft charges linked to 1MDB

Former prime minister Najib Razak has arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Wednesday morning following his arrest by Malaysia's anti-graft agency on Tuesday.

[KUALA LUMPUR] Former prime minister Najib Razak has arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Wednesday (July 4) morning following his arrest by Malaysia's anti-graft agency on Tuesday.

Datuk Seri Najib, having spent last night in detention, will be charged over the 1MDB scandal that plagued the final years of his leadership.

Newly-appointed Attorney-General Tommy Thomas will lead the prosecution team against Mr Najib, the national news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday (July 3).

A court officer told The Straits Times that the former prime minister would be charged in the Criminal Sessions Court, and that the case would be mentioned before the most senior of the Sessions Court judges, Datuk Zainal Abidin Kamarudin, and then transferred to the Criminal High Court.

According to a statement issued by the government's 1MDB Taskforce, Mr Najib was picked up from his mansion at Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur at 2.35pm on Tuesday in relation to SRC International Sdn Bhd, an energy company that was originally a subsidiary of state fund 1MDB.

It has been alleged that out of billions of ringgit found in his personal bank accounts, RM42 million is believed to have been transferred from SRC International.

"Mohd Najib will be charged on July 4, 2018 at 8.30am at the Kuala Lumpur court," the statement said.

The arrest came exactly three years since it was first reported that US$700 million linked to 1MDB were found in his personal accounts.

Mr Najib has denied any wrongdoing, saying the funds in his accounts were a political donation from Saudi royalty, and that he has never abused public funds for personal gain.

The scandal caused widespread anger among voters, leading to Mr Najib's ouster during the May 9 general elections, effectively ending Barisan Nasional's 61-year rule in Malaysia.

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source told The Straits Times that Mr Najib could face up to five charges under corruption laws - which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years - and the Penal Code.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Najib's spokesman said the charges "are politically motivated and the result of political vengeance" by the Pakatan Harapan leadership under Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Najib will contest the charges and clear his name in court, it added.

A pre-recorded video was also released on the former premier's social media accounts, saying he and his family are "being tested".

Mr Najib's stepson Riza Aziz was also being questioned on Tuesday at the MACC headquarters, when the former prime minister was taken into custody at the same premises.

