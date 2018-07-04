Malaysia's former PM Najib Razak charged with criminal breach of trust, accepting RM42m bribe in relation to 1MDB

Former prime minister Najib Razak has arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Wednesday morning following his arrest by Malaysia's anti-graft agency on Tuesday.

[KUALA LUMPUR] Former prime minister Najib Razak has been charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one for accepting a RM42 million (S$14 million) bribe in connection with the 1MDB scandal that led to his political downfall.

The charges carry sentences of between two and 20 years with possible caning and fines.

Najib, 64, was arrested on Tuesday by Malaysia's anti-graft agency and spent last night in detention.

Mr K. Kumaraendran, the lawyer for Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor, told reporters that he had advised the wife not to come to court.

The couple's two children Ashman Najib and Nooryana Najwa Najib were in court on Wednesday. Son-in-law Daniyar Kessibayev, who is from Kazakhstan, and Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Mohd Najib, the former prime minister's son from his first marriage, were also present.

Najib's arrival at the court complex sparked a scramble among hundreds of reporters and supporters who have gathered there since 6am. Some were heard chanting "God save Najib!"

Newly-appointed Attorney-General Tommy Thomas, who led the prosecution team against Najib, has requested that the case be transferred to High Court.

According to a statement issued by the government's 1MDB Taskforce, Najib was picked up from his mansion at Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur at 2.35pm on Tuesday in relation to SRC International Sdn Bhd, an energy company that was originally a subsidiary of state fund 1MDB.

It has been alleged that out of billions of ringgit found in his personal bank accounts, RM42 million is believed to have been transferred from SRC International.

"Mohd Najib will be charged on July 4, 2018 at 8.30am at the Kuala Lumpur court," the statement said.

The arrest came exactly three years since it was first reported that US$700 million linked to 1MDB were found in his personal accounts.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing, saying the funds in his accounts were a political donation from Saudi royalty, and that he has never abused public funds for personal gain.

The scandal caused widespread anger among voters, leading to Najib's ouster during the May 9 general elections, effectively ending Barisan Nasional's 61-year rule in Malaysia.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Najib's spokesman said the charges "are politically motivated and the result of political vengeance" by the Pakatan Harapan leadership under Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Najib will contest the charges and clear his name in court, it added.

A pre-recorded video was also released on the former premier's social media accounts, saying he and his family are "being tested".

Najib's stepson Riza Aziz was also being questioned on Tuesday at the MACC headquarters, when the former prime minister was taken into custody at the same premises.

