Malaysia's Jan factory output rises 0.6% y-o-y, slows from Dec

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 12:44 PM

Malaysia's industrial production rose 0.6 per cent in January from a year earlier, the second straight month of slower expansion on a decline in the mining and electricity sectors, government data showed on Friday.
It was marginally lower than the 0.7 per cent expansion forecast for the month by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The output index, which measures factory production from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors, had risen 1.3 per cent in December, slowing from the 2 per cent pace in the previous month.

Mining output in December fell 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, data from the Statistics Department showed, on declines in the crude oil and condensate indexes.

Manufacturing output was up 2.1 per cent on-year, while the electricity generation sector eased 0.01 per cent, the data showed.

Data released last week showed Malaysia's exports fell 1.5 per cent in January, contracting after a surprise rebound in the previous month, on weak demand for mining goods.

