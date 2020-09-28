You are here

Malaysia's king to remain in hospital for follow-up treatment, says palace

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 6:56 PM

Malaysia's king will remain hospitalised after undergoing treatment for his knees and ankles to address sports injuries, the national palace said in a statement on Monday.
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's king will remain hospitalised after undergoing treatment for his knees and ankles to address sports injuries, the national palace said in a statement on Monday.

The palace said the king, Al-Sultan Abdullah, was initially warded for food poisoning on Sept 21, and later underwent successful intervention for his sports injuries on Sept 24.

"Following the intervention treatment, His Majesty has been advised to undergo follow up treatment and close monitoring by a team of medical experts at IJN," the palace said, referring to the National Heart Institute.

The king is expected to be discharged "in the near future", and will be resting in the national palace, the palace said.

The palace's comptroller had said on Friday that the king would not be taking any meetings for a week, amid a bid by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government.

