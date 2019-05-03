You are here

Malaysia's March exports shrank 0.5% y-o-y

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 12:26 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's exports fell for the second consecutive month in March, declining 0.5 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The figure came in slightly better than the 0.8 per cent annual decline forecast by 13 economists surveyed by Reuters. In February, Malaysia's exports had fallen 5.3 per cent year-on-year.

Imports dipped 0.1 per cent in March from a year earlier.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

March's trade surplus widened to RM14.4 billion (S$4.74 billion), compared with the RM11.1 billion registered in the previous month.

REUTERS

