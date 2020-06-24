You are here

Malaysia's May CPI falls 2.9% y-o-y, weaker than forecast

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 12:23 PM

Malaysia's economy grappled with subdued consumption for a third straight month in May, with the consumer price index (CPI) falling 2.9 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's economy grappled with subdued consumption for a third straight month in May, with the consumer price index (CPI) falling 2.9 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices, which fell in March for the first time since February last year, were also down 2.9 per cent in April mainly due to cheaper pump prices.

A Reuters poll had forecast an annual fall of 2.7 per cent in May.

