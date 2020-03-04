You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's new prime minister delays parliament session by two months

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 4:23 PM

doc79jzhl1ap53d4r7k4f3_doc79idud00nzrujahxkh3.jpg
Malaysia's new prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has postponed the start of parliamentary proceedings by two months, the speaker said on Wednesday, amid opposition efforts to challenge his government with a confidence vote.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's new prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has postponed the start of parliamentary proceedings by two months, the speaker said on Wednesday, amid opposition efforts to challenge his government with a confidence vote.

Mr Muhyiddin was sworn in on Sunday after a week of political turmoil triggered by the abrupt resignation of 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah appointed Mr Muhyiddin as the prime minister, saying he believed Mr Muhyiddin possibly had the support of a majority in parliament.

But Dr Mahathir's coalition has said they have the majority and vowed to bring a confidence vote in parliament when it reconvened on March 9.

Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said in a statement that he has received a letter from Mr Muhyiddin stating the session will instead start on May 18.

SEE ALSO

Muhyiddin promises to fight graft, abuse of power

Mr Muhyiddin, a former interior minister in Dr Mahathir's Cabinet, joined hands with the UMNO party - which lost federal power in the 2018 election - and Islamist party PAS to form a new coalition.

His move came after the resignation of Dr Mahathir, who then tried out to form a national unity government that would have given him greater powers but got little support from politicians.

Dr Mahathir went back to partner with his old rival Anwar Ibrahim to stop Mr Muhyiddin but the king's decision to appoint the latter put an end to the efforts.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore introduces measures to cut HFC emission; S$24.8m climate-friendly package for households

Singapore's waterworks to be 100% solar-powered, PUB to lead coastal protection

Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme dangles carrot and stick

Australia stores ration toilet paper amid coronavirus panic buying

New normal in virus-hit China: High-tech tracking and elbow greetings

Tech firms offer business solutions for handling Covid-19 at special rates

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 04:13 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end higher on foreign buying after Fed rate cut

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed more than 2 per cent higher on Wednesday, as a weaker US dollar due to the...

Mar 4, 2020 04:07 PM
Garage

Mastercard to lead Series B round for Indonesia's Digiasia Bios

MASTERCARD will be leading Indonesia fintech holding company Digiasia Bios' Series B funding round, according to a...

Mar 4, 2020 03:51 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close at 9-mth low

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended at a nine-month low on Wednesday as investors overlooked faster-than-expected...

Mar 4, 2020 03:40 PM
SME

Some Singapore retailers to offer cash allowances to staff, loans to businesses amid virus outbreak

A GROUP of retailers is extending cash allowances to workers, and interest-free loans to fellow businesses in a bid...

Mar 4, 2020 03:37 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei flat as investors eye Democratic race

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed flat on Wednesday with investors cautious as they eyed results from the race...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.