Malaysia's parliament to decide next PM - Mahathir

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 6:11 PM

Malaysia's interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday said the king has decided to call on parliament to decide who has enough support to become the next prime minister.
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday said the king has decided to call on parliament to decide who has enough support to become the next prime minister.

But if no one is able to prove a majority, then there will be snap elections, he said.

“After meeting with Members of Parliament for two days, there was no prime minister candidate with a distinct majority. So the King said the right forum to decide will be Dewan Rakyat. So on March 2, a Parliament session will be called to determine who has the majority of support, ” said Dr Mahathir at a press conference after unveiling the Economic Stimulus Package 2020.

