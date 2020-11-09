Malaysia's Sept factory output rises 1% y-o-y, below forecast

Malaysia's industrial production grew for a third straight month in September, rising 1 per cent from a year earlier, though the pace of growth was below expectations, government data showed on Monday.

It was lower than the 1.7 per cent expansion forecast for the month by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The output index, which measures factory production from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors, had risen in September from a revised 0.2 per cent expansion seen in the prior month.

September's increase was driven by growth in the manufacturing sector, which rose 4.3 per cent on-year, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Mining and electricity output were down 9.6 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, data from the department showed.

Malaysian exports had risen at their fastest pace in nearly two years in September, surging 13.6 per cent on-year amid increased demand for manufactured and agricultural goods, government data showed last month.

