Malaysia's Sept factory output rises 1% y-o-y, below forecast

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 12:08 PM

rk_Malaysia-factory_091120.jpg
Malaysia's industrial production grew for a third straight month in September, rising 1 per cent from a year earlier, though the pace of growth was below expectations, government data showed on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

It was lower than the 1.7 per cent expansion forecast for the month by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The output index, which measures factory production from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors, had risen in September from a revised 0.2 per cent expansion seen in the prior month.

September's increase was driven by growth in the manufacturing sector, which rose 4.3 per cent on-year, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Mining and electricity output were down 9.6 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, data from the department showed.

Malaysian exports had risen at their fastest pace in nearly two years in September, surging 13.6 per cent on-year amid increased demand for manufactured and agricultural goods, government data showed last month.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Philippines sees economy improving this quarter as curbs eased

6,370 jobs available in Singapore's manufacturing sector: Josephine Teo

Myanmar awaits early results of election seen giving Suu Kyi a new term

Johnson enters Brexit endgame that could define his premiership

S$35m grant to help smaller financial institutions adopt digital solutions

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

