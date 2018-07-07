You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Manafort says he can't prepare for trial because of jail

Sat, Jul 07, 2018 - 9:06 AM

doc70wgcp38emrtc35653q_doc70ojz9asepv10aauv4z9.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LOS ANGELES] Paul Manafort said he can't be ready for a July 25 trial in Alexandria, Virginia, on bank fraud and tax charges because the judge in his separate money-laundering case in Washington put him in a jail two hours away from his lawyers' offices.

Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, late Friday asked the judge in Virginia to delay the trial until after he's been tried in Washington where he's accused of failing to register in the US as an agent of Ukraine and of laundering millions of dollars. That trial is scheduled to start September 17.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller opposes Manafort's request to delay the July trial, according to the filing.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington revoked Manafort's bail last month, saying she had no choice but to lock him up because of alleged witness tampering. Manafort said in Friday's filing that being jailed about 100 miles (160 kilometers) from his lawyers' offices and without any electronic communications has severely impacted his ability to prepare for the trial.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The cases are US v. Manafort, 17-cr-201, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington), and 18-cr-83, US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria).

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

May wins support from divided UK government on Brexit plan

Pruitt was told to resign in call from White House: sources

New York jury convicts two men for trading on hacked press releases

Singapore beats NY, Seoul in ranking of smart city govts

Wage gains slow, unemployment up from 18-year low

China retaliates as US tariffs kick in; Trump vows another round of duties

Editor's Choice

ST_20180707_VNRIVER1_4117636.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

BT_20180707_BLURB7COVER_3493061.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Brunch

No small change

Most Read

1 Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy
2 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
3 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
4 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
5 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yq-redas-06072018_0003.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

No rationale for tough cooling measures: Redas

ST_20180707_VNRIVER1_4117636.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

bp_sgprop_060718_16.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Top Stories

Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening