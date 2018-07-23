You are here

Marina Chin appointed to SLA board; chairman and two members re-appointed

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 11:45 AM
MARINA Chin, joint managing partner, Tan Kok Quan Partnership, has been appointed to the board of the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) for a two-year term, commencing on Aug 1.

She is the co-head of Tan Kok Quan’s disputes practice and has been an advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore since 1990. She brings with her over 28 years of experience handling litigation and arbitration, having acted for and advised market participants on disputes and general business matters across a broad spectrum of industry sectors in Asia.

The SLA also reappointed board chairman Lim Sim Seng, current group executive and Singapore country head of DBS Bank, for a term of two years, commencing on Aug 1.

Other members that were reappointed for a two-year term starting Aug 1 include Ho Chee Pong, director-general, Singapore Customs, and Lock Yin Mei, partner, Allen & Overy LLP.

Tan Boon Khai, chief executive of SLA, was earlier reappointed for a term of three years commencing on May 1, 2018.

Ang Cheng Hock, senior counsel, partner, Allen & Gledhill, stepped down on April 30, 2018, due to his appointment as the judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court of Singapore. This is prior to the completion of his two-year term on July 31, 2018.

