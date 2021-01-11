You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Marriott, BlueCross suspend donations to US lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 6:54 AM

rk_Marriott_110121.jpg
Marriott International Inc, the world's largest hotel company, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) said on Sunday they will suspend donations to US lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory last week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Marriott International Inc, the world's largest hotel company, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) said on Sunday they will suspend donations to US lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory last week.

"We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election," Marriott spokeswoman Connie Kim said, confirming a report in Popular Information, a political newsletter.

BCBSA, the federation of 36 independent companies that provide health care coverage for one in three Americans, said "in light of this week's violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November's election by challenging Electoral College results, BCSBA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy."

Citigroup Inc said in a memo to employees seen by Reuters that it reviewed lawmakers who led the charge against the certification of the Electoral College and found it gave US$1,000 to the campaign of Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

"We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law. We intend to pause our contributions during the quarter as the country goes through the Presidential transition and hopefully emerges from these events stronger and more united," wrote Candi Wolff, who heads Citi's global government affairs team.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Other companies, including Ford Motor, have made no decisions about changes to giving.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travellers from Brazil

US Republican senator says Trump should quit, as momentum for impeachment grows in House

Prince Charles urges business to put planet and people first

Greeks ignore virus lockdown as temperatures soar

Silence, division between old allies Trump and Pence

Vietnam to exceed 6% growth target for 2021, say analysts

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 07:04 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to delist some products in Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co will delist some Hong Kong-listed...

Jan 11, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travellers from Brazil

[TOKYO] A new coronavirus variant has been detected in four travellers from Brazil's Amazonas state, Japan's Health...

Jan 11, 2021 06:51 AM
Transport

Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China: sources

[BEIJING] Tesla Inc is searching for a design director in China, part of efforts to open a"full-function" studio in...

Jan 11, 2021 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

US Republican senator says Trump should quit, as momentum for impeachment grows in House

[WASHINGTON] A second Republican US senator called on Sunday for President Donald Trump to resign, saying he could...

Jan 11, 2021 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

Prince Charles urges business to put planet and people first

[LONDON] Britain's Prince Charles will tell businesses on Monday they must put the planet and its people first as he...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Keppel-linked Floatel reaches agreement with lenders for full discharge of some assets

Young American adults top US$10t in assets for first time

China Everbright unit wins 666.3m yuan bid for 65% stake in Tianjin enterprise

Renaissance United issues Q3 result warning due to gas shortages

Top Glove's independent directors suffer ire of institutional investors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for