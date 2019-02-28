MAS: Current settings for exchange rate still 'appropriate'

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is maintaining its monetary policy, and has indicated that the current settings for the trade-weighted exchange rate remaining appropriate.
Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Singapore central bank, said on Wednesday: "The
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg