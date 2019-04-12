You are here

MAS keeps monetary policy unchanged, downgrades core inflation forecast

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 8:18 AM
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is holding steady on monetary policy but downgrading its forecast range for core inflation to between 1 and 2 per cent, it announced at its latest half-yearly monetary policy review.
After two consecutive slight increases in the pace of Singdollar appreciation in 2018, the MAS said on Friday morning that it is maintaining the Singapore dollar's current rate of appreciation. The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred will also be unchanged. This is consistent with a "modest and gradual appreciation path ... that will ensure medium-term price stability", it added.

Economists had expected this lack of further tightening, given weaker gross domestic product (GDP) growth, softening inflation, and the United States Federal Reserve having paused in its monetary policy tightening.

MAS manages the exchange rate against a trade-weighted basket of currencies of major trade partners. The Singdollar is allowed to float within an undisclosed policy band called the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) that can be adjusted when monetary policy is reviewed at the half-yearly meetings.

Explaining the latest monetary policy decision, MAS noted that Singapore's GDP growth has eased, "bringing the level of output closer to its underlying potential", and added: "Despite some pickup in labour costs, inflationary pressures are mild and should remain contained."

With core inflation lower than projected due to weaker global oil prices and a stronger-than-expect effect of the open electricity market, MAS is downgrading its core inflation forecast range for 2019 to between 1 and 2 per cent from the previous prediction of between 1.5 and 2.5 per cent.

Its 2019 forecast for headline inflation remains unchanged at 0.5 to 1.5 per cent. It had been revised in February, down from the previous 1 to 2 per cent.

MAS has not changed its 2019 GDP growth expectation and still expects this to come in slightly below the mid-point of the official 1.5 to 3.5 per cent forecast range.

"In all, the pace of growth will be slightly below potential this year, following two years when it was above trend," MAS said. "With the positive output gap expected to narrow, inflationary pressures will be kept in check."

Also on Friday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry released advanced estimates showing 1.3 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019, down from 1.9 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

