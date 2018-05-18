You are here
MAS to tighten rules on cyber resilience in financial industry
Financial institutions will have to conduct independent reviews to ensure they are compliant with the upcoming rules
Singapore
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) plans to raise the regulatory requirements on cyber resilience in the financial industry, a senior MAS officer said on Thursday.
Speaking to participants at the Visa Security Summit in Singapore, Tan Yeow Seng, chief cybersecurity
