You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MAS to tighten rules on cyber resilience in financial industry

Financial institutions will have to conduct independent reviews to ensure they are compliant with the upcoming rules
Fri, May 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BP_MAS_180518_6.jpg
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) plans to raise the regulatory requirements on cyber resilience in the financial industry, a senior MAS officer said on Thursday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) plans to raise the regulatory requirements on cyber resilience in the financial industry, a senior MAS officer said on Thursday.

Speaking to participants at the Visa Security Summit in Singapore, Tan Yeow Seng, chief cybersecurity

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_ORANGETEE_170518.jpg
May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

2017-09-03T230804Z_254511266_RC11524FB230_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-BANKS-TRADING.JPG
May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
3 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
4 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
5 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz_ORANGETEE_170518.jpg
May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

2017-09-03T230804Z_254511266_RC11524FB230_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-BANKS-TRADING.JPG
May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
May 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma gives Singapore NODX a shot in the arm, but it'll wear off, say economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening