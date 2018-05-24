MAS warns against phishing threat

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a public alert pertaining to fraudulent emails impersonating MAS in the attempt to get recipients to divulge their banking details.

These emails alleged that banks in Singapore have come under attack by hackers and asked the recipients to provide banking details, including IDs and passwords via a link to a fake MAS website.

MAS said that it does not and will not ask bank customers to provide or verify their bank account information.

It called on those who received such emails to report to MAS at webmaster@mas.gov.sg and directed members of the public to MoneySENSE website for more tips on guarding against phishing activities.