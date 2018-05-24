You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MAS warns against phishing threat

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 7:22 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a public alert pertaining to fraudulent emails impersonating MAS in the attempt to get recipients to divulge their banking details.

These emails alleged that banks in Singapore have come under attack by hackers and asked the recipients to provide banking details, including IDs and passwords via a link to a fake MAS website.

MAS said that it does not and will not ask bank customers to provide or verify their bank account information.

It called on those who received such emails to report to MAS at webmaster@mas.gov.sg and directed members of the public to MoneySENSE website for more tips on guarding against phishing activities.

 

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_240518_3.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Can Hyflux get it right this time?

BT_20180524_KRHOUSE24_3447945.jpg
May 24, 2018
Real Estate

House of Tan Yeok Nee back on the market

BP_NOBLE_240518_10.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble saga offers lessons for Singapore capital market

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
5 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP up 4.4% in Q1, full-year growth forecast at 2.5-3.5%

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGman_240518_35.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing continues to drive growth in Q1; services catching up

BP_GO-JEK_240518_56.jpg
May 24, 2018
Transport

Go-Jek says will enter Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines in next few months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening