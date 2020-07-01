Mask mandate could save US economic recovery: Goldman Sachs

Get our introductory offer at only
[NEW YORK] A national mask mandate could be a way for the United States to address the latest coronavirus surge while also protecting the country's economic recovery, Goldman Sachs said.
In a report titled "Face Masks and GDP", the financial giant said a national mask mandate could "...
