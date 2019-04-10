You are here

May aims to secure delay for orderly Brexit

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 11:40 PM

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was asking EU leaders at a summit on Wednesday to delay the Brexit deadline to June 30 so that Britain could leave the European Union in an orderly way.
[BRUSSELS] British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was asking EU leaders at a summit on Wednesday to delay the Brexit deadline to June 30 so that Britain could leave the European Union in an orderly way.

"The purpose of this summit is to agree an extension which gives us more time to agree a deal to leave the EU in that smooth and orderly way," Mrs May told reporters on arrival for the emergency meeting in Brussels.

While she noted that she had asked for an extension to June 30, Britain could leave on May 22, Mrs May said, leaving the Union for what she called a "brighter future".

