You are here

Home > Government & Economy

May delays parliamentary vote on Brexit deal

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 8:41 PM
UPDATED Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 11:57 PM

doc734uvyft8lw4qg8bbj8_doc734t4l64dc81kxgzk9ee.jpg
British Prime Minister Theresa May is deferring a parliamentary vote set for Tuesday on her Brexit deal after repeated warnings from lawmakers that the scale of the expected defeat could sink her government.
REUTERS

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Theresa May is deferring a parliamentary vote set for Tuesday on her Brexit deal after repeated warnings from lawmakers that the scale of the expected defeat could sink her government.

Addressing parliament, she stressed she is not abandoning the deal which was hammered out with the EU.

Mrs May said she had listened to the concerns of critics.

“It is clear that while there is broad support for many of the key aspects of the deal, on one issue, the Northern Ireland backstop, there remains widespread and deep concern,” Mrs May said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The backstop deal  is to keep the whole of the UK, including Northern Ireland in the EU’s customs union to allow the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland to stay open. This is essential to prevent a renewal of violence in the region.

"The deal would be rejected by a significant margin... we will therefore defer the vote scheduled tomorrow," the UK leader told the House of Commons.

Earlier Mrs May convened a conference call with senior ministers  to discuss what do with her compromise deal that allowed the United Kingdom to exit while staying in the EU's orbit.

The decision to postpone the crucial vote came  just hours after the top EU court ruled that Britain could cancel its notice to leave the bloc, which it is due to exit on March 29.

REUTERS,AFP

Government & Economy

France says protests no excuse to curb climate battle

India central bank chief quits amid spat with government

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

'Yellow vest' protests dent French economic growth

Bruised euro-zone economy stumbles on after its 2018 beating

UK can unilaterally stop Brexit - EU court

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
5 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China

Must Read

file72eog1w1oo41h8wsu1fg.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file734urs675q0og35nn3p.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Government & Economy

India central bank chief quits amid spat with government

Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel boosts Dash mobile wallet app with international payments backed by Visa, Apple Pay

Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost to use AI to improve parcel traceability, reliability for customers across South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening