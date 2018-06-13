You are here

Home > Government & Economy
LATEST US DATA

May inflation at six-year high, eats away at wage increases

CPI up 0.2 per cent from the previous month and 2.8 per cent from a year earlier
Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180613_OIL_3469340.jpg
Seasonally adjusted petrol prices rose 1.7 per cent in May from the previous month, after a 3 per cent gain in April.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

US inflation accelerated in May to the fastest pace in more than six years, reinforcing the Federal Reserve's outlook for gradual interest rate hikes while eroding wage gains that remain tepid despite an 18-year low in unemployment.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2 per cent from the previous month and 2.8 per cent from a year earlier, matching estimates, a Labor Department report showed on Tuesday.

The annual gain was the biggest since February 2012. Excluding food and energy, the core gauge was up 0.2 per cent from the prior month and 2.2 per cent from May 2017, also matching the median estimates of economists.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pick-up in headline inflation partly reflects gains in fuel prices, though the annual gain in the core measure - seen by officials as a better gauge of underlying inflation trends - was the most since February 2017.

While the Fed is widely projected to raise borrowing costs this week for the sixth time in 18 months, the path of inflation will figure into policymakers' thinking on the pace of increases for the second half and in 2019.

The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation - a separate consumption-based figure from the Commerce Department - came in at the central bank's 2 per cent goal during March and April, and the figure tends to run slightly below the Labor Department's CPI.

At the same time, several Fed officials have indicated that a modest overshoot of the inflation goal would not necessarily warrant faster interest rate hikes, after years of below-target price gains.

A separate Labor Department report on Tuesday illustrated how higher prices are pinching wallets: average hourly wages, adjusted for inflation, were unchanged in May from a year earlier, even as nominal pay accelerated to a 2.7 per cent annual gain from 2.6 per cent in April.

For production and non-supervisory workers, real average hourly earnings fell 0.1 per cent from a year earlier.

Seasonally adjusted petrol prices rose 1.7 per cent in May from the previous month, after a 3 per cent gain in April.

Investors see the Fed as on track to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting that starts later on Tuesday in Washington, while policymakers will issue updated forecasts showing whether they expect one or two hikes in the second half. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

Trump hails a 'very special bond' with Kim

World leaders welcome Trump-Kim agreement; China to benefit from outcome

Small players take on consumer goods giants

HSR postponed, not scrapped, Mahathir tells Japanese media

Malaysia to probe Battersea property deal: Anwar

Editor's Choice

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Small players take on consumer goods giants

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

Jun 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Risk appetites may grow as US, North Korea talk peace

Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

US, North Korea talks just first step on long road to peace

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening