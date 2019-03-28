May offers to quit to get her Brexit deal over the line

British Prime Minister Theresa May offered on Wednesday to quit if her European Union divorce deal passes at the third attempt, making a last-ditch sacrifice to try to win over dozens of rebels within her Conservative party.

While Mrs May's departure would not alter the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement, it could give Conservative eurosceptics who have opposed it a greater say in negotiating the terms of Britain's future relationship with the EU.

Mrs May's office said there would be a contest to replace her after May 22 - assuming her plan gets through parliament - to provide new leadership for that stage of Brexit.

"I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party," Mrs May told a meeting of Conservative lawmakers (MPs).

"I know there is a desire for a new approach – and new leadership – in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations – and I won't stand in the way of that."

Mrs May's gesture is the latest dramatic turn in the United Kingdom's three-year Brexit crisis, but it still remains uncertain how, when or even whether it will leave the EU.

While the move won over some critics of the deal, others were adamant that it made no difference to them.

The government is expected to bring Mrs May's agreement back to parliament on Friday, but speaker John Bercow repeated his warning that he would not allow a third vote unless the motion had changed substantially since its last defeat.

If Mrs May does go, she will become the fourth Conservative prime minister in a row to have fallen foul of divisions over Europe within her centuries-old party, following David Cameron, John Major and Margaret Thatcher.

Many Conservative rebels who want a cleaner break from the EU had made clear they would only consider supporting her agreement if Mrs May, who voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum, gave a firm commitment to resign.

ENOUGH VOTES?

Mrs May had already promised to step down before the next election, due in 2022, but by offering to go sooner hoped to increase the chances of her Brexit deal passing.

"I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party," Mrs May, who voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum, told the party meeting, according to extracts released by her office.

Britain was originally due to leave the EU on March 29 but last week the EU granted a postponement until April 12.

Much could now hinge on whether May can win over the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the small Northern Irish party that props up her minority government but has so far rejected her Withdrawal Agreement.

Mrs May's deal, defeated in parliament by 149 votes on March 12 and by 230 votes on Jan 15, means Britain would leave the EU single market and customs union as well as EU political bodies.

But it requires some EU rules to apply unless ways can be found in the future to ensure no border posts need to be rebuilt between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

Many Conservative rebels and the DUP have objected to this so-called Irish backstop, saying it risks binding Britain to the EU for years.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who heads the ERG group of pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers, said he would now reluctantly vote for Mrs May's agreement if the DUP backed it or abstained.

But a spokesman said after a meeting of the group that "there is no way enough votes are coming out of that room to put the (Withdrawal Agreement) through".

To succeed, Mrs May needs at least 75 lawmakers to come over to her side.

Boris Johnson, former foreign minister, prominent eurosceptic and potential leadership candidate, was among those to have swung round behind Mrs May's deal, the Times reported.

INDICATIVE VOTES

While Mrs May was addressing her lawmakers, MPs in the main chamber debated eight Brexit options ranging from leaving abruptly with no deal to revoking the divorce or holding a new referendum.

Lawmakers had voted on Monday to grab control of the Brexit process for a day in a bid to break the impasse. Several options would see much closer alignment with the EU than Mrs May envisages, including staying in the single market or a customs union.

In the "indicative vote", MPs can support as many proposals as they wish. Results were due to be announced after 2100 GMT.

"This is not about the number of votes precisely cast for one motion or another," said Oliver Letwin, a 62-year-old Conservative former cabinet minister who has led parliament's unusual power grab.

"It's about whether, when we look at the results as a whole, ... we get enough data to enable us to have sensible conversations about where we can go next."

If Mrs May passes her deal this week, he said parliament's attempt to find an alternative would stop.

The uncertainty around Britain's most significant political and economic move since World War Two has left allies and investors aghast.

Supporters of Brexit say that, while the divorce might bring short-term instability, in the longer term it will allow the United Kingdom to thrive. Opponents say it will leave Britain poorer and weaker, cut off from its main trade partners.

Most voters think the negotiation has been handled badly and there may now be a slight majority for staying in the EU, recent polls suggest.

Many Conservative MPs say Mrs May herself has caused the chaos over Brexit by not negotiating harder with the EU.

"It was inevitable and I just feel she's made the right decision. She has actually read the mood of the party, which was a surprise," said Conservative lawmaker Pauline Latham.

