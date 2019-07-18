May says Brexit must be delivered in a way that brings country back together

Making her last major speech before she steps down next week, Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May said she was worried about the state of politics, warning that a willingness to compromise had become "unfashionable".

[LONDON] Whatever path Britain takes to leaving the European Union must be sustainable for the long term, outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, urging compromise over increasing polarisation.

"Whatever path we take must be sustainable for the long term so that delivering Brexit brings our country back together. That has to mean some kind of compromise," Mrs May said.

