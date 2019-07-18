You are here

Home > Government & Economy

May says Brexit must be delivered in a way that brings country back together

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 12:10 AM

doc769fpkjjw201jy63n1fo_doc769fwthxdpg628e9eon.jpg
Making her last major speech before she steps down next week, Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May said she was worried about the state of politics, warning that a willingness to compromise had become "unfashionable".
Bloomberg

[LONDON] Whatever path Britain takes to leaving the European Union must be sustainable for the long term, outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, urging compromise over increasing polarisation.

Making her last major speech before she steps down next week, Mrs May said she was worried about the state of politics, warning that a willingness to compromise had become "unfashionable".

"Whatever path we take must be sustainable for the long term so that delivering Brexit brings our country back together. That has to mean some kind of compromise," Mrs May said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

New EU chief faces battle for stable majority

Latest hot spell set to deepen drought pain in France

IMF warns rising trade-war risk is weighing on global economy

Hong Kong's 'grey hairs' march to support youth protesters

Easter attackers should be executed says Sri Lanka president

WTO future a concern for global finance chiefs

Editor's Choice

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_Hyflux_170719_12.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 How can blockchain help create better public services?

Must Read

BP_NODX_170719_46.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports post 4th month of double-digit decline with 17.3% plunge in June

doc769b3f6t6cmsdi16c0e_doc7435y7vlc3aprpmyhj9.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Go-Jek_170719_62.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Garage

Visa invests undisclosed amount in Gojek’s Series F round

Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CCT to lease out entire 21 Collyer Quay office tower to WeWork after HSBC moves out

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly