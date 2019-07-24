You are here

May slaps down 'Stop Brexit' cry in farewell speech

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 10:44 PM

[LONDON] Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May fended off an anti-Brexit heckler during her farewell speech on Wednesday just before tendering her resignation.

Mrs May's speech in Downing Street outside her Number 10 office was interrupted by a yell of "Stop Brexit!" from beyond the security gates at the end of the road.

"I think not," she retorted, before returning to prepared remarks.

Perennial anti-Brexit heckler Steve Bray spends his time standing outside parliament hollering "Stop Brexit!" at passing politicians and during live television broadcasts.

Some MPs and newscasters have found his months of incessant yelling tedious and infuriating; some admire his tenacity.

The holler came as Mrs May, flanked by staff and her husband Philip, was thanking those around her for their support during her fraught three years in office.

Mrs May stopped and looked towards the Downing Street gates, while her husband quipped: "That wasn't me!" with a chuckle.

"I think the answer to that is: I think not," Mrs May said, going on to finish her brief speech.

When the departing premier announced her resignation last month on exactly the same spot, she broke into tears at the end of her speech.

But there were no tears this time as she made her way back to the step outside the famous black 10 Downing Street door for one last wave good-bye.

The couple then left for Buckingham Palace, where Mrs May tendered her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II, the head of state.

Mrs May tried three times to get MPs to agree to her Brexit deal. When it became clear that her fourth attempt to persuade lawmakers to sign off on the divorce deal would be futile, she announced her resignation.

AFP

