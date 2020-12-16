You are here

McConnell recognises Biden as President-elect

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 12:30 AM

[WASHINGTON] Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognised Joe Biden as the winner of the US election the day after the Electoral College confirmed his victory - a pivotal moment that further cements President Donald Trump's defeat.

"Yesterday electors met in all 50 states, so as of this morning our country officially has a president-elect and a vice president-elect," Mr McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday after listing Mr Trump's accomplishments. "Today I want to congratulate Joe Biden." Mr McConnell refused to acknowledge Mr Biden's win until now, saying Mr Trump was entitled to pursue his claims in court, even as Trump-backed cases were dismissed by numerous judges. The Supreme Court last week turned away an effort backed by Mr Trump to toss out election results in states won by Mr Biden.

While Mr Trump's allies could still mount protests next month after the new Congress is seated but before the Jan 20 inauguration, there is no chance the Democratic-led House would indulge any further attempts to overturn the election results.

Senate Republicans have hesitated to oppose Mr Trump's false claims about the election results in part because they need his base to show up for Georgia's two Jan 5 runoff elections. Those races will determine whether Democrats retake the Senate majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

Mr Trump's efforts to fight the election results have been backed by both Georgia senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Mr McConnell's recognition of Mr Biden's win comes as Congress and Mr Trump have yet to agree on an omnibus spending package to fund the regular operations of government, as well as more than US$900 billion in additional relief for the coronavirus-battered economy.

BLOOMBERG

