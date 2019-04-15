You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Measles cases rose nearly four-fold in first quarter 2019 - WHO

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 11:59 PM

doc74xnxsbvlph1b50ak5hh_doc74euxcwmeet1mzf6c1hx.jpg
A Malagasy child is inoculated with Measles Vaccine during a measles epidemic, at a Basic Health Centre Level 2 (CSB 2) in the village of Anivorano, North Antsiranana on the outskirts of Antsiranana.The WHO said the number of measles cases worldwide nearly quadrupled in the first quarter of 2019 to 112,163 against the same period last year.
AFP

[GENEVA] The number of measles cases worldwide nearly quadrupled in the first quarter of 2019 to 112,163 against the same period last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, citing provisional data.

Higher rates of the preventable but contagious disease - which can kill a child or leave it blind, deaf or brain-damaged - have been recorded in all regions, the United Nations agency said in a statement, appealing for better vaccination coverage.

Fresh outbreaks have hit the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Myanmar, the Philippines, Sudan, Thailand and Ukraine, "causing many deaths - mostly among young children", the WHO said.

It gave no figures for fatalities but noted it estimates that only one in 10 cases is reported globally.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Over recent months, spikes in case numbers have also occurred in countries with high overall vaccination coverage, including the United States of America as well as Israel, Thailand, and Tunisia, as the disease has spread fast among clusters of unvaccinated people," the WHO statement said.

US federal health officials said on Monday the number of confirmed cases of measles in the United States this year jumped by nearly 20 per cent in the week ended April 11 - the country's second-worst outbreak in nearly two decades.

A growing and vocal fringe of parents in the United States oppose measles vaccines in the belief, contrary to scientific evidence, that ingredients in the vaccines can cause autism or other disorders.

Increasing vaccination coverage maximises a population's protection, the WHO said. Global coverage with the first dose has "stalled" at 85 per cent, against 95 per cent needed to prevent outbreaks, while 25 countries still do not include a second dose in their national programmes, it said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Pakistan reaches an "agreement in principle" with IMF over bailout package - minister

ADB chief sees Asian econ growth as 'solid' despite trade war

Indian minister says extreme poverty falling, to end by 2031

Malaysia revived China-backed railway to avoid US$5b penalty: PM

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

The Fed takes a second look at its good-news story on American jobs

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
4 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
5 Ode to my alma mater

Must Read

doc74xj1mljujccyjiw3y0_doc743rhbfrq8pes3vior6.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit

doc74xj4gy52fd1kihhh7rq_doc74udy20znlw1fi5s79do.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Condo_150419_98.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore's new private home sales, launches up in March

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Strategic review underway for APTT and Taiwan cable TV investment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening