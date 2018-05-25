You are here
SINGAPORE ECONOMY
Media sentiment can provide useful gauge of economy's health: MTI
Singapore News Economic Sentiment Index has been found to move closely with the GDP growth rate with a correlation of 0.79
Singapore
MEASURING economic sentiment in local news articles can be a handy gauge of Singapore's overall economic health, according to a study released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday.
The Singapore News Economic Sentiment Index (SNES) - derived by
