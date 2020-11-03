You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MediShield Life premiums have to go up to keep fund solvent: Koh

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20201103_JAMEDI3_4309526.jpg
Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon said schemes are in place to offer financial support and premium subsidies.
PHOTO: GOV.SG

Singapore

MEDISHIELD Life premiums must rise so that the fund remains solvent and sustainable, while subsidies and support are in place for those with difficulty paying, said Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon, who noted that more than a third of MediShield Life premiums are...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 11:54 AM
Technology

SAP's CEO says sales weakness is evidence of cloud transition

[FRANKFURT] SAP SE Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein sought to put a positive spin on his company's slowing...

Nov 3, 2020 11:44 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore will stop issuing S$1,000 notes next year to curb money laundering risks

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will discontinue the issuance of the S$1,000 note from Jan 1, 2021.

Nov 3, 2020 11:43 AM
Transport

Airbus wins satellite mission to gauge global warming accuracy

[PARIS] Airbus SE won a contract to help build a European Space Agency satellite designed for scientists to more...

Nov 3, 2020 11:37 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets tracks Wall Street rally as US election comes to a head

[HONG KONG] Asian markets extended gains on Tuesday as Americans prepared to vote in one of the most keenly watched...

Nov 3, 2020 11:32 AM
Banking & Finance

Poll shows fintechs bullish about expanding businesses and workforce: Ng Chee Meng

FINANCIAL technology has shown itself to be a "bright spark" amid the Covid-19 crisis, with preliminary findings of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: FCT, LMIRT, Wilmar, CapitaLand, ARA Logos, Lendlease Reit

Biden leads Trump narrowly in Florida on eve of election: Reuters/Ipsos

UK's Johnson under fire as new lockdown looms for England

Public healthcare workers can cash in leave they're unable to take

S$1 kopi, freshly made by a robot

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for