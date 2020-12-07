You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Melbourne welcomes first international flight in five months as Covid curbs ease

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 8:14 AM

rk_melbourne-airport_071220.jpg
Australia's second-largest city welcomed its first international passenger flight in five months on Monday, an arrival that will test the state of Victoria's revamped hotel quarantine system.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australia's second-largest city welcomed its first international passenger flight in five months on Monday, an arrival that will test the state of Victoria's revamped hotel quarantine system.

Australia has since March closed its borders to non-citizens, but airports serving Melbourne, Victoria's capital, stopped accepting any arrivals in late June after an outbreak of Covid-19 that begun at two hotels where arrivals were quarantining.

More than 20,000 infections were recorded in Victoria when hotel staff contracted the virus from people returning from overseas.

The outbreak has been widely blamed on failures of private contractors to follow protocol. With hundreds of people expected to arrive in Victoria each week, state authorities have said police officers will now enforce stricter standards.

The new system will greet Australians arriving on a flight from Sri Lanka, who will now no longer be allowed to leave their rooms under the new hotel quarantine restrictions.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The system is similar to the model used in Sydney, capital of New South Wales (NSW), Australia's largest state, which has accommodated thousands of people returning without any clusters emerging.

With NSW recording just one local infection in the last month, the state has gradually eased most social distancing restrictions.

Australia has reported about 28,000 cases of Covid-19 and 908 deaths since the pandemic began. Just 44 active cases remain in the country, with most in hotel quarantine.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore continuing to seek new travel bubble partners despite HK setback: Ong Ye Kung

Coronavirus death toll in Italy tops 60,000

Pompeo brands Venezuela vote a 'fraud'

Trump says his lawyer Giuliani has Covid-19

S. Korea clamps down as virus cases hit 9-month high

Last-ditch push to Brexit deal starts with recriminations flying

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 7, 2020 08:33 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday, lifted by recent global rallies on sustained hopes for fresh US...

Dec 7, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore continuing to seek new travel bubble partners despite HK setback: Ong Ye Kung

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is continuing to seek new regions to establish travel bubbles with, even as the launch of the...

Dec 7, 2020 08:00 AM
Consumer

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group in talks to buy Debenhams

[LONDON] Mike Ashley's Frasers Group is in last-ditch talks to buy the ailing Debenhams department store in a move...

Dec 7, 2020 07:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Paysafe near a US$9b deal to go public

[WASHINGTON] A blank-check firm led by billionaire Bill Foley is nearing a deal to merge with Paysafe Group, a...

Dec 7, 2020 06:54 AM
Banking & Finance

Australia's payments board resumes review of retail payments regulations: RBA's Lowe

[SYDNEY] Australia's Payments System Board has resumed its periodic Review of Retail Payments Regulation in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ki Residences sells 22% of units at S$1,790 psf

MindChamps unit to sell preschool for S$800,000 to Yirong Education

Keppel FELS terminates US$425m contract with Awilco Drilling unit

The Hour Glass unit to buy Melbourne office building for A$68 million

iFast maintains digibank ambitions despite failed wholesale licence bid in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for