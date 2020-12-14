Merkel seeks to regain grip on virus with hard holiday lockdown

Get our introductory offer at only
[BERLIN] Germany will start a hard lockdown on Wednesday as officials conceded that the coronavirus has spiraled out of control and previous attempts to contain the pandemic were inadequate.
To check the rapid spread of the disease, non-essential stores will be shuttered, employers urged...
