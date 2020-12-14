You are here

Merkel seeks to regain grip on virus with hard holiday lockdown

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 5:00 PM

af_germanycovid_141220.jpg
Germany will start a hard lockdown on Wednesday as officials conceded that the coronavirus has spiraled out of control and previous attempts to contain the pandemic were inadequate.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BERLIN] Germany will start a hard lockdown on Wednesday as officials conceded that the coronavirus has spiraled out of control and previous attempts to contain the pandemic were inadequate.

To check the rapid spread of the disease, non-essential stores will be shuttered, employers urged...

