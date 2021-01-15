You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Merkel urges tougher shutdown over virus resurgence

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 7:02 AM

nz_Merkel_150136.jpg
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday called for tougher restrictions to contain the country's worsening coronavirus outbreak and pushed for crisis talks with regional leaders, party sources told AFP.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday called for tougher restrictions to contain the country's worsening coronavirus outbreak and pushed for crisis talks with regional leaders, party sources told AFP.

At a meeting of senior members of her centre-right CDU party, Dr Merkel...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Magnitude-6.2 quake hits Indonesia's West Sulawesi

Biden to unveil US$1.9t economic plan as US recovery buckles

North Korea shows off submarine-launched missile at parade: KCNA

Once again, Trump's fate in Senate leader McConnell's hands

'Exuberant spending' could follow pandemic: Federal Reserve's Powell

Despite Trump's promises, China's trade surplus with US widens to US$317b in 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 07:07 AM
Transport

Toyota to pay US$180m to settle US emissions violations: government

[NEW YORK] Toyota will pay US$180 million to settle charges it failed to comply with rules mandating auto companies...

Jan 15, 2021 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Magnitude-6.2 quake hits Indonesia's West Sulawesi

[JAKARTA] A strong, magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck the Indonesian province of West Sulawesi on Friday, the US...

Jan 15, 2021 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to unveil US$1.9t economic plan as US recovery buckles

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden will unveil a plan on Thursday to inject US$1.9 trillion into the US economy...

Jan 15, 2021 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

North Korea shows off submarine-launched missile at parade: KCNA

[SEOUL] Nuclear-armed North Korea displayed a submarine-launched ballistic missile at a military parade in Pyongyang...

Jan 15, 2021 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Once again, Trump's fate in Senate leader McConnell's hands

[WASHINGTON] Mitch McConnell bridled over Donald Trump's crude governing style but found him a valuable White House...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Doctor who declared Trump 'healthiest' president ever dies

Yangzijiang inks deal for 30% stake in new Chinese LNG joint venture

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises TP for Wilmar on potential Q4 surprises

Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: sources

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for