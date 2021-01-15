Merkel urges tougher shutdown over virus resurgence

Get our introductory offer at only
[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday called for tougher restrictions to contain the country's worsening coronavirus outbreak and pushed for crisis talks with regional leaders, party sources told AFP.
At a meeting of senior members of her centre-right CDU party, Dr Merkel...
