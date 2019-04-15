You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mexico to stay on course for sound budget surplus

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

MEXICO has ruled out easing this year's budget surplus goal to protect its credibility amid growing "noise in the global economy," Finance Minister Carlos Urzua said.

Mexico targets a primary fiscal surplus, which excludes debt service payments, of 1 per cent of gross domestic product because that's how much that's needed to stabilise the size of its debt as a portion of its economy, the minister said.

"Some say the primary surplus wouldn't need to be so large. But if it were smaller then we'd be stimulating the economy in the short term and getting ourselves into a credibility crisis in the medium to long term," Mr Urzua told reporters in Washington, DC, where he's attending meetings of the International Monetary Fund.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is under pressure to boost economic growth that is forecast to slow to less than 2 per cent this year. He has pledged to increase investment in infrastructure, pensions and education by cutting costs elsewhere - a strategy that many economists see as unfeasible. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Wall St gives Fed a passing grade even as Trump continues to pressure Powell

Squatters occupy Venice homes in housing protest as tourism surges

Money, money, money: the tycoon factor in India's election

Global finance chiefs to 'act promptly' on growth

Indonesians ready for world's biggest single-day polls

Indonesia polls thrust China's Belt and Road push into the spotlight

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey
3 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Ode to my alma mater

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

BT_20190415_GCWHITECOAT15CGI7_3753704.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Consumer

WhiteCoat clinches AIA group healthcare deal

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

Apr 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small firms in Vietnam and Indonesia most optimistic about 2019: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening