You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mexico will never accept 'disguised' labour inspectors under USMCA: foreign minister

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 7:14 AM

AK_js_1612.jpg
Mexico's deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade, on Sunday attempted to rebut claims his country would be subject to labour enforcement inspectors from other countries as part of the new North American trade deal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade, on Sunday attempted to rebut claims his country would be subject to labour enforcement inspectors from other countries as part of the new North American trade deal.

Top officials from Canada, Mexico and the United States on Tuesday signed a fresh overhaul of a quarter-century-old deal, but labour provisions were one of the last sticking points in the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

"Mexico will NEVER accept any measure that would see inspectors disguised for a simple reason: Mexican law prohibits it," Mr Seade wrote in a series of tweets, some of which were later deleted, adding for emphasis in another one: "NO INSPECTORS."

An annex for the implementation of the treaty that was presented in the US House of Representatives on Friday proposed the designation of up to five US experts who would monitor compliance with local labour reform in Mexico.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This drew swift criticism from Mr Seade, who sent a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer the same day expressing surprise and concern over the annex. Mr Seade said he would travel to Washington for talks.

SEE ALSO

Mexico ratifies modified North American trade deal

The USMCA was signed more than a year ago to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), but Democrats controlling the US House of Representatives insisted on major changes to labour and environmental enforcement before voting.

"The obsession of Democrats with 'enforcement', an unilateralist term meaning 'force to comply', cost blood, was tended to with the panels," Mr Seade wrote. "The legitimate way to enforce, in both countries, is with our respective laws."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China calls expulsion of diplomats from US a 'mistake'

Chinese President Xi vows support for Hong Kong leader: media

Indonesia's Nov trade deficit biggest in 7 months

Chinese premier says Hong Kong not yet out of its 'dilemma'

Japan government spokesman hopes Japan, South Korea study North Korean issue with rigour

Britain's Johnson sets off on post-election Brexit mission

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 06:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Uni-Asia buys out Regina Bulkship partner in US$3.6m deal

MAINBOARD-LISTED Uni-Asia Group, which invests in cargo ships and real estate, consolidated its stake in Regina...

Dec 16, 2019 05:51 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.81...

Dec 16, 2019 05:39 PM
Stocks

Korea: Stocks dip as investors seek clarity on Sino-US trade deal

SOUTH Korean shares closed slightly lower on Monday as investors sought more details on a "Phase One" deal between...

Dec 16, 2019 05:37 PM
Government & Economy

China calls expulsion of diplomats from US a 'mistake'

[BEIJING] China on Monday called the expulsion of diplomats from the US a "mistake", following reports that...

Dec 16, 2019 05:27 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares post best gain in 7 months on rate cut hopes, trade optimism

AUSTRALIAN shares recorded their best session in nearly seven months on Monday as a downgrade in the country's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly