You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MFA welcomes Malaysian minister's initiative to visit Singapore

It also reiterates its rationale for putting off the Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia
Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

THE Singapore Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Sunday it welcomed Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali's initiative to visit Singapore, despite the postponement of an annual bilateral meeting due to a "provocative act" by the chief minister of Johor.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Resurrected bull market faces earnings test this week

China to reduce foreign investment curbs: minister

Jokowi challenger moots tax cuts to stimulate economy

Corbyn plans to call for no-confidence vote in May's government

Obama protege Julian Castro joins race for 2020 US presidency

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM
2 Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief
3 The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market
4 Rise in male infertility in Singapore mirrors global sperm crisis
5 Hot stock: Oxley shares up 7% up on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening