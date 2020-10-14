You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Michigan militia also targeted Virginia governor: FBI

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 7:07 AM

nz_ralph_141038.jpg
Ms Whitmer and Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam are both Democrats who have come under repeated political fire from President Donald Trump for their pandemic control efforts and other policies.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] An FBI agent testified on Tuesday that the heavily armed right-wing militia that plotted to kidnap Michigan's governor also discussed similar action against Virginia's governor.

In a bond hearing for five of the 13 men charged last week, agent Richard Trask told the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that the men, angry about Covid-19 lockdown measures, among other issues, talked about "taking a sitting governor," specifically mentioning Michigan and Virginia, US media reported.

Mr Trask said that the group ultimately decided to focus on kidnapping Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and, along with others, to attack police and possibly start a "civil war."

After infiltrating two separate groups with similar aims, FBI agents and Michigan police moved in to foil the plot last week as the 13 men sought to pool their efforts, arms and gear.

The plot underscored FBI warnings that white supremacists and anti-government militia have become the country's number one domestic terror threat.

SEE ALSO

US companies lay down rules on political spending ahead of Nov 3 polls

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Trask said the Michigan men had met online with people of similar leanings from several other states, discussing taking action against government officials.

Ms Whitmer and Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam are both Democrats who have come under repeated political fire from President Donald Trump for their pandemic control efforts and other policies.

Mr Trask said the kidnap plan for Ms Whitmer included possibly putting her on mock trial, taking her to another state or stranding her on a boat in the middle of huge Lake Michigan.

In Virginia, Mr Northam fingered Mr Trump for instigating such sentiments.

He noted that after he and Ms Whitmer decided in April to implement strict mask-wearing and social distancing policies to deal with coronavirus, Mr Trump called for people to "Liberate Virginia" and "Liberate Michigan."

"These threats, this rhetoric, is not coming from another country, it's coming from Washington. And it needs to stop," Mr Northam said in a press conference.

"Words have meaning to people... When language is used such as 'liberate Virginia,' people find meaning in those words and these things happen," he said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan firms fall woefully short of meeting government goals on women in management: poll

Spanish firms must publish details of gender pay gap

UK PM to talk to EU chief as Brexit talks run out of time

Jobs targeted at foreign labour, poor attitudes behind traineeship mismatch

MAS to drill deeper into climate risks for stress test on banks

China trade soars in September as economy rebounds

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

Japan firms fall woefully short of meeting government goals on women in management: poll

[TOKYO] About one-fifth of Japanese companies have no female managers and most say women account for less than 10...

Oct 14, 2020 07:13 AM
Banking & Finance

Britain's biggest fund manager expands engagement on climate

[LONDON] Britain's biggest asset manager plans to increase the number of companies it assesses and engages with over...

Oct 14, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Spanish firms must publish details of gender pay gap

[MADRID] Spanish companies must now reveal wage differentials between male and female employees to allow women to...

Oct 14, 2020 06:57 AM
Consumer

Lilly pauses Covid-19 antibody treatment trial over safety concern

[WASHINGTON] US pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly on Tuesday paused a late-stage trial of its experimental lab-produced...

Oct 14, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

UK PM to talk to EU chief as Brexit talks run out of time

[BRUSSELS] Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will talk to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, as both...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

SPH posts first full year net loss of S$83.7m for FY20

More than 50 tech jobs for women at DBS virtual hiring fair

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

Explosive demand for protective gear sends Medtecs' Q3 top line and net profit up

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for