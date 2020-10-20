You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Microphones to be muted in US presidential debate to stop interruptions

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 10:49 AM

rk_trump-biden_201020.jpg
The US Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday they will mute the microphones of President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden when they are not answering questions during their final showdown, to avoid the interruptions that disrupted their last debate.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday they will mute the microphones of President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden when they are not answering questions during their final showdown, to avoid the interruptions that disrupted their last debate.

Each candidate will be allotted two minutes to answer the moderator's questions, during which time the other man's mic will be shut off.

Once they both have had their two minutes, there will be open discussion, and neither mic will be muted.

"It is the hope of the Commission that the candidates will be respectful of each other's time, which will advance civil discourse for the benefit of the viewing public," the Commission said in a statement.

Mr Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien reacted angrily to the announcement.

SEE ALSO

Pelosi, Mnuchin continue US stimulus talks as Tuesday deadline nears

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"President Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate," he said in a statement.

Mr Stepien said Mr Trump was planning to raise a number of allegations regarding Biden's son Hunter - all of which are unsubstantiated.

The president's pursuit of such claims in Ukraine led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives earlier this year.

"If the media won't ask Joe Biden these questions, the President will, and there will be no escape for Biden," Mr Stepien said.

In the last debate, in September, Mr Trump interrupted Mr Biden 71 times, compared to the former vice-president's interrupting Mr Trump 22 times, the news site Axios reported.

The two candidates were supposed to have held a second debate last Thursday, but the commission changed the rules to allow an online debate format after the president tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr Trump then pulled out of the debate, and the two men held rival town meetings on different television channels.

Thursday's debate will be the last time the two rivals face off before the November 3 election.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

500 new training opportunities and Industry 4.0 expertise-sharing platform launched

Reserve Bank of Australia discussed case for further easing in Oct: minutes

Singtel's Arthur Lang named chairman of National Kidney Foundation

Vietnam's 2020 GDP growth likely to slow to 2%-3%: PM

US charges Russians with cyberattacks on Ukraine, French elections, Olympics

Major earthquake off Alaska triggers small tsunami waves

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 11:30 AM
Government & Economy

500 new training opportunities and Industry 4.0 expertise-sharing platform launched

SKILLSFUTURE Singapore (SSG) will add 500 training opportunities in leading Industry 4.0 tech firms to the SGUnited...

Oct 20, 2020 11:18 AM
Garage

New, faster breathalyser test for diagnosing Covid-19 in the works in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Diagnosing a patient with Covid-19 could soon be as easy as getting the person to breath into a tube -...

Oct 20, 2020 11:18 AM
Government & Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia discussed case for further easing in Oct: minutes

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank discussed the possibility of further monetary easing at its October board meeting...

Oct 20, 2020 11:10 AM
Government & Economy

Singtel's Arthur Lang named chairman of National Kidney Foundation

THE chief executive officer of Singapore Telecommunications' (Singtel) international business, Arthur Lang, will...

Oct 20, 2020 11:04 AM
Government & Economy

Vietnam's 2020 GDP growth likely to slow to 2%-3%: PM

[HANOI] Vietnam's economic growth is seen slowing down to 2 per cent-3 per cent this year from an expansion of 7.02...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

500 new training opportunities and Industry 4.0 expertise-sharing platform launched

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking US markets; STI down 0.5%

Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

Nanofilm's listing on SGX could draw tech aspirants, spur greater diversity

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for