You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Migrants found alive in refrigerated truck on Dutch-UK ferry

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 8:36 AM

[THE HAGUE] A ferry crew found 25 migrants in a refrigerated container on a boat sailing from the Netherlands to Britain on Tuesday, emergency services said.

The cargo vessel bound for Felixstowe returned to the Dutch port of Vlaardingen, near Rotterdam, as soon as the stowaways were found, they said in a statement.

The people found in the container received medical attention at the port and two were taken to hospital for further treatment for possible hypothermia.

The discovery comes the month after 39 Vietnamese people were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain, again laying bare the risks of illegal migrant routes to Europe.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"On board a ship it turned out that several people were found in a cooling container. The ship returned to the harbour," said the Rotterdam region emergency services on Twitter.

SEE ALSO

US Supreme Court to examine 'Dreamers' programme that Trump wants axed

"The 25 people were taken off the ship and given the medical care they need. Earlier the message came from the ship that no people died.

"Two people were transported to hospital for extra medical care. Twenty-three people were transferred to a police location after a medical check-up."

DFDS Seaways, which operates the cargo ferry, said that the migrants had come on board on a lorry trailer, De Telegraaf newspaper said.

The driver of the truck had been arrested, it added.

A bus took away the mainly male group, some of whom were wrapped in silver thermal blankets.

Their nationalities were not immediately known.

The mayor of Vlaardingen, Annemiek Jetten, said "more and more" people were trying to cross the Channel and had not been put off by the deaths of the Vietnamese migrants.

"I think people are so desperate that they keep trying, despite the tragic events in the UK not so long ago," Ms Jetten told broadcaster NOS.

She added that it was not clear if more people were trying to get to Britain before immigration laws become tougher after its scheduled exit from the EU next year.

Separately on Tuesday, Dutch border police intercepted a bus carrying 65 Moldovan nationals including children who were planning to claim asylum, Dutch media reported.

AFP

Government & Economy

Climate impacts 'to cost world US$7.9t' by 2050

In testy leadership debate, UK PM Johnson promises quick Brexit

Trump says media 'sick' over health rumours

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives criticised for 'factcheck' Twitter handle switch

Even Hong Kong's homegrown bankers are considering moving away

Trump can no longer impose Section 232 auto tariffs after missing deadline: experts

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 08:27 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas India Trust raises S$150m in upsized private placement

ASCENDAS India Trust (a-iTrust) on Wednesday said it has raised S$150 million in gross proceeds from its upsized...

Nov 20, 2019 08:23 AM
Banking & Finance

HDB to sell new S$700m 1.75% senior bond at par

THE Housing and Development Board (HDB) will issue a S$700 million, five-year bond at par value, as part of the ...

Nov 20, 2019 08:22 AM
Government & Economy

Climate impacts 'to cost world US$7.9t' by 2050

[PARIS] Climate change could directly cost the world economy US$7.9 trillion by mid-century as increased drought,...

Nov 20, 2019 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on strong yen, falls on Wall Street

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as the market was weighed down by falls on Wall Street and a higher...

Nov 20, 2019 08:13 AM
Companies & Markets

Karin Tecnology sells Shanghai property for 3.2m yuan

MAINBOARD-LISTED Karin Technology Holdings will sell its Shanghai property to an individual, Chen Chen, for 3.2...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly