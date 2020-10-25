Mike Pence's chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] Vice-President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, has tested positive for coronavirus along with at least one other key adviser, raising the prospect of another outbreak within the White House less than two weeks before the election.
Mr Pence has tested negative and...
