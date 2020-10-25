You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mike Pence's chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

Sun, Oct 25, 2020 - 1:03 PM

rk_MarcShort_251020.jpg
Vice-President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, has tested positive for coronavirus along with at least one other key adviser, raising the prospect of another outbreak within the White House less than two weeks before the election.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Vice-President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, has tested positive for coronavirus along with at least one other key adviser, raising the prospect of another outbreak within the White House less than two weeks before the election.

Mr Pence has tested negative and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Malaysia rulers to meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

Singapore's Energy Week conference to test reopening strategy

Thai king's praise for defiant loyalist draws controversy

Malaysia's king to consult with rulers amid talk of emergency

China will improve yuan flexibility: central bank governor

Japan mulls 10t yen extra budget to counter coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 25, 2020 01:28 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia rulers to meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's rulers are set to meet on Sunday to discuss what sources have said is a proposal by Prime...

Oct 25, 2020 01:18 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Energy Week conference to test reopening strategy

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will hold its first business conference of scale this week since the coronavirus pandemic put...

Oct 25, 2020 12:51 PM
Transport

Japan's ANA to cut 3,500 jobs in three years due to virus woes

[TOKYO] ANA Holdings plans to cut about 3,500 jobs in three years as Japan's largest airline operator braces for its...

Oct 25, 2020 12:43 PM
Technology

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

[SEOUL] Lee Kun-hee, the charismatic leader of Samsung Group, South Korea's biggest conglomerate, died on Sunday,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thai king's praise for defiant loyalist draws controversy

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify post-election: US Senate panel

Japan mulls 10t yen extra budget to counter coronavirus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for