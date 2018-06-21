You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Millionaire Australia developer jailed for ordering killing

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 12:10 PM

BP_Ron Medich_210618_103.jpg
Ron Medich, 70, was in April found guilty of directing the 2009 murder of Scottish-born property tycoon Michael McGurk and for organising intimidation of his wife.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] A millionaire property developer could die in jail after he was sentenced on Thursday to 39 years behind bars for ordering the killing of a former business associate in a wealthy Sydney suburb.

Ron Medich, 70, was in April found guilty of directing the 2009 murder of Scottish-born property tycoon Michael McGurk and for organising intimidation of his wife.

McGurk was shot in the head by a gunman in front of his young son as he stepped from his Mercedes in the harbourside suburb of Cremorne.

Medich and McGurk were involved in multi-million-dollar property and financing partnerships before the relationship turned sour.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Directing and financing the killing of another human being is a fundamentally abhorrent and heinous crime," New South Wales Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Bellew said in his judgement.

He also called Medich's decision to order the intimidation of Kimberley McGurk less than a year later "breathtakingly callous" and "inherently ruthless".

Medich went on trial last year but a jury failed to reach a verdict in the high-profile case.

A second trial kicked off in January, with a jury finding him guilty of both crimes. He will be eligible for parole in 2048.

Four other men have been jailed over the killing but police have never been able to prove who actually pulled the trigger.

McGurk made international headlines in 2007 when he unsuccessfully tried to sue the Sultan of Brunei over an alleged US$8 million agreement to buy a 400-year-old gold-lined miniature Koran.

AFP

Government & Economy

China Vice-Premier Liu to meet EU delegation next week

Trump orders halt to family separations

New Zealand economy cools as construction slows

UK set to publish plans for EU citizens post-Brexit

IMF greenlights three-year US$50b Argentina aid programme

UK PM calls for 'free elections' in Thailand

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Midas, MTQ, RHT Health Trust

ExxonMobil's Singapore Resins Plant.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening