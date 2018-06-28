Ministry of Finance seeks feedback on proposed changes to GST

THE Ministry of Finance is seeking public feedback on proposed changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that stem from measures announced during the 2018 Budget.

In remarks made during the Budget, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said that among the changes, GST will be levied on imported services from Jan 1, 2020, which will take effect through a reverse charge mechanism for business-to-business imported services, where the local GST-registered business is required to account and pay GST directly to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) on the services it imports.

The changes will ensure Singapore's GST system remain "fair and resilient" in a digital economy, the ministry said in a press statement.

Other proposed amendments to the GST include enhancing IRAS' powers to investigate tax crimes, sharing information by IRAS with law enforcement agencies to combat serious crimes, countering unauthorised GST collection, extending customer accounting to transactions with the government and providing for the disposal of documents or things seized under the GST Act.

The feedback period will last until July 18.