You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Minneapolis city council votes to dismantle police

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 8:50 AM

ym-police2-080620.jpg
The police department in the US city of Minneapolis will be dismantled and rebuilt, city councilors said late on Sunday, after the death in custody of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests about racism in law enforcement.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The police department in the US city of Minneapolis will be dismantled and rebuilt, city councilors said late on Sunday, after the death in custody of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests about racism in law enforcement.

"We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe," Council President Lisa Bender told CNN.

Council Member Alondra Cano tweeted that the decision came through "a veto-proof majority of the MPLS City Council," which agreed that the police department "is not reformable and that we're going to end the current policing system."

A white Minneapolis police officer has been charged with murder in the May 25 death of George Floyd, after bystander video showed the officer's knee pinned on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while he pleaded for his life and called for his mother.

It was the latest case of white law enforcement authorities being blamed for the death of an unarmed black person.

SEE ALSO

Trump drifts from constitution, former military chief warns

Floyd's death has sparked two weeks of mostly peaceful demonstrations across the country against racism in US law enforcement. Some marchers have called for the police to be defunded.

Last year, a black former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for the fatal shooting of an unarmed white Australian woman trying to report a crime.

Ms Bender told CNN she was looking to shift police funding toward community-based strategies, and that the city council would discuss how to replace the current police department.

"The idea of having no police department is certainly not in the short term," she added.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Samsung heir appears in court for arrest warrant hearing

US adds almost 700 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Japan's economy minister warns against premature fiscal, monetary steps to stimulate demand

Japan's Q1 GDP shrinks less than initial estimate but still faces steep recession

North Korea's Kim stresses self-sufficient economy at a politburo meeting: KCNA

UK to announce laws to prevent foreign takeovers posing national security risk: Times

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 10:16 AM
Consumer

UK shopper numbers indicate huge pent-up demand, Springboard says

[LONDON] The number of British shoppers in early June indicate "a huge amount" of pent-up demand amongst consumers...

Jun 8, 2020 10:13 AM
Energy & Commodities

Iron ore surges as Vale’s mine shutdown fans supply concerns

[NEW YORK] Iron ore futures jumped after top iron ore miner Vale SA was ordered to shut operations at a complex that...

Jun 8, 2020 10:03 AM
Real Estate

Airbnb joins vacation-rental sites seeing surge in Summer demand

[NEW YORK] Antsy city dwellers seeking to escape their Covid-19 refuges are road-tripping to nearby vacation rentals...

Jun 8, 2020 10:02 AM
Government & Economy

Samsung heir appears in court for arrest warrant hearing

[SEOUL] Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee appeared in court on Monday for a hearing to determine whether he should be...

Jun 8, 2020 10:00 AM
Garage

Gojek streaming service GoPlay bags funding to deepen Indonesian focus

GOPLAY, the video streaming service under Indonesia's Gojek, has clinched an undisclosed investment led by Singapore...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.