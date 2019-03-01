You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Missing' Liberian cash was safely deposited, says outside probe

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 7:04 AM

SL_gw_030119_20.jpg
The tale touched at the heart of the country's endemic corruption, which newly-elected President George Weah had vowed to combat.
PHOTO: AFP

[MONROVIA] A probe by independent investigators on Thursday said that a stockpile of cash printed for the Liberian Central Bank had been safely deposited, dismissing rumours that it had gone missing.

Hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Monrovia last October when rumours swirled that newly-printed Liberian dollars worth US$102 million (S$138 million), intended for the country's reserves, had disappeared shortly after arrival from abroad.

The tale touched at the heart of the country's endemic corruption, which newly-elected President George Weah had vowed to combat.

The United States then stepped in at the request of the Liberian government and civil society groups, sponsoring an inquiry by the corporate investigation firm Kroll Associates Inc.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Kroll's analysis of delivery documentation provided by the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) confirms that new banknotes totalling 15.506 billion Liberian dollars were received into the CBL's reserve vaults," the US embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

"Kroll found no information to support allegations that a container of banknotes went missing," it said.

However, the investigators raised "concerns regarding the overall accuracy and completeness of the CBL's internal records," the statement said.

"The report identifies systemic and procedural weaknesses at the CBL, and identifies shortcomings in Liberia's fiscal and monetary management processes that are longstanding and continue to the present day."

The CBL had insisted that the money had not gone missing, and Mr Weah - confronting his first major test since taking office in January 2018 - vowed he would not rest until the issue was resolved.

The rumours spread after Information Minister Eugene Lenn Nagbe said the new government had not been advised of the impending arrival of the money by the outgoing administration.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Must Read

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

SL_hsk_030119_1.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Partnering for growth part of 'the Singapore Way', says Heng

BT_20190301_ABMARKET1TY95_3710378.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

New Gems grant not a subsidy scheme for SGX: Ong Ye Kung

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening