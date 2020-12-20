You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine begins rollout as US races to broaden injection campaign

Sun, Dec 20, 2020 - 1:00 PM

rk_moderna_201220.jpg
US distribution of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine began on Saturday, with more than 3,700 sites due to start receiving and administering shots as soon as Monday, vastly widening the rollout started last week by Pfizer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DETROIT] US distribution of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine began on Saturday, with more than 3,700 sites due to start receiving and administering shots as soon as Monday, vastly widening the rollout started last week by Pfizer.

Amid record coronavirus infections and deaths, Moderna has...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Covid relief deal in Congress slips to Sunday as new funding deadline looms

In last rush, Trump grants mining and energy firms access to public lands

WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new Covid-19 virus variant

Malaysia to sign deal for AstraZeneca vaccine: Bernama

China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring: official

Google trial judge suggests potential trial date, and it is in 2023

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 20, 2020 01:32 PM
Government & Economy

Covid relief deal in Congress slips to Sunday as new funding deadline looms

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers struggled on Saturday to clear final hurdles to a US$900 billion coronavirus aid bill,...

Dec 20, 2020 01:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

In last rush, Trump grants mining and energy firms access to public lands

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is rushing to approve a final wave of large-scale mining and energy projects...

Dec 20, 2020 01:20 PM
Transport

Airlines balk at refunds after UK tells travellers not to fly

[LONDON] British Airways (BA) and Virgin Atlantic Airways aren't offering refunds to passengers who cancel year-end...

Dec 20, 2020 01:13 PM
Stocks

The pandemic made 2020 a wild year for Wall Street

[NEW YORK] Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, does not hold back in describing 2020 on...

Dec 20, 2020 01:03 PM
Government & Economy

WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new Covid-19 virus variant

[BENGALURU] The World Health Organization said on Saturday it was in close contact with UK officials over a new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Surge in privatisations as share prices remain undervalued

Massive iceberg pivots, breaks near south Atlantic penguin colony island

STI top gainer Sembcorp faces rougher ride next year

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo four weeks of radiotherapy

Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off US stock exchanges

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for