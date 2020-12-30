You are here

Moderna in talks with S Korea to supply about 40 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 9:20 AM

[SEOUL] Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it was in discussions with the South Korean government to potentially provide 40 million or more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Potential distribution of the two-dose vaccine in South Korea is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021, the company...

First trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

US State Department approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

Thailand offers work permits to undocumented migrants to curb Covid-19

US detects first case of Covid-19 variant as Biden offers gloomy vaccine outlook

Defying Trump, McConnell delays vote on US$2,000 checks and opposes defence veto

US: Wall Street dips from record levels, additional stimulus uncertain

Dec 30, 2020 09:31 AM
First trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

[KATHMANDU] When Angel Lama sashays down the catwalk in the Miss Universe Nepal finals on Wednesday she will make...

Dec 30, 2020 09:29 AM
US 20-city home price index posts biggest gain since 2014

[NEW YORK] A measure of home prices in 20 US cities rose in October by the most since 2014 as ultra-low mortgage...

Dec 30, 2020 09:27 AM
US State Department approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

[WASHINGTON] The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 3,000 precision guided munitions to the...

Dec 30, 2020 09:20 AM
CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment

ANOTHER director of City Developments Limited (CDL) has quit citing concerns over the company's investment in...

Dec 30, 2020 09:12 AM
Thailand offers work permits to undocumented migrants to curb Covid-19

[BANGKOK] Thailand on Tuesday said it would allow undocumented migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to...

