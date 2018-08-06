You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MOF proposes changes to Stamp Duties Act; amendments provide for stamp duty to be levied on electronic records

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 7:17 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) introduced the Stamp Duties (Amendment) Bill 2018 in Parliament on Monday, with key amendments providing for stamp duty to be levied on electronic records that enable a transfer of interest in properties and shares.

Presently, transfers of immovable properties and shares are typically done through physical records, and stamp duty is levied.  MOF said in a release: “With the more pervasive use of digital technology, there is potential for more of such transactions to be effected electronically, bringing greater convenience to citizens and businesses. To ensure that our laws keep pace with digitalisation, the key amendments provide for stamp duty to be levied on electronic records that effect a transfer of interest in immovable properties and shares.”

MOF added that the move safeguards Singapore’s revenue base, and ensures that revenue continues to be raised from a variety of sources, including from asset transfers.

It went on to highlight that there will be no change to tax rates or rules on property buyers and sellers.The other changes are technical amendments to improve tax policy and administration. These include making it clear that the Finance Minister can recover interest from taxpayers who fail to fulfil the conditions for stamp duty remission. The provisions for relief of stamp duty for corporate restructuring will also be updated to align the legislation with changes made to the stamp duty regime in recent years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

London’s vast wealth hides struggles of Brexit Britain in limbo

Taiwan to hit back at airlines that say island belongs to China

900 tourists being evacuated from Indonesia quake islands: disaster agency

Jokowi's growth goal for Indonesia elusive as GDP rises 5.3 per cent

Patten hits back at Beijing over Hong Kong press club row

Patten hits back at Beijing over Hong Kong press club row

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
3 Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme
4 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
5 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel, CapitaLand Mall Trust top corporate governance rankings again

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

Aug 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening