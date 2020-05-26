MOH lists public places visited by Covid-19 cases; 344 new cases in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday named Jurong Point's NTUC FairPrice and Shokutsu Ten Japanese Food Street as public places visited by Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes.
In providing this list for the first time, it stated that a confirmed case had visited the...
